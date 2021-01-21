Lasith Malinga Retires From Franchise Cricket

-
World
97,388,047
WorldConfirmed: 97,388,047Active: 25,354,028Recovered: 69,948,500Death: 2,085,519
-
USA
24,998,975
USAConfirmed: 24,998,975Active: 9,614,365Recovered: 14,968,716Death: 415,894
-
India
10,611,719
IndiaConfirmed: 10,611,719Active: 193,107Recovered: 10,265,706Death: 152,906
-
Brazil
8,639,868
BrazilConfirmed: 8,639,868Active: 862,353Recovered: 7,564,622Death: 212,893
-
Russia
3,655,839
RussiaConfirmed: 3,655,839Active: 533,789Recovered: 3,054,218Death: 67,832
-
UK
3,505,754
UKConfirmed: 3,505,754Active: 1,840,945Recovered: 1,571,519Death: 93,290
-
Italy
2,414,166
ItalyConfirmed: 2,414,166Active: 523,553Recovered: 1,806,932Death: 83,681
-
Turkey
2,406,216
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,406,216Active: 97,810Recovered: 2,283,919Death: 24,487
-
Germany
2,090,161
GermanyConfirmed: 2,090,161Active: 298,065Recovered: 1,741,800Death: 50,296
-
Pakistan
527,146
PakistanConfirmed: 527,146Active: 35,293Recovered: 480,696Death: 11,157
-
China
88,701
ChinaConfirmed: 88,701Active: 1,598Recovered: 82,468Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 21/1: Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from franchise cricket on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by Malinga’s IPL side Mumbai Indians.
Malinga, known for his deadly yorkers appeared in MI Jersey in 122 games. Akash Ambani in a statement said, “Lasith Malinga has been at the core of Mumbai Indians for 12 years. We respect his decision, even though I would have liked him to be part of our bowling attack for another 5 years.”
“Malinga is an MI legend. His contributions to Mumbai Indians’ journey are invaluable. We will miss the Wankhede chant for him, but he will always be in the heart of all MI fans. At Mumbai Indians, Malinga will always be a part of the MI family and we hope we can continue to lean on his experience in a non-playing capacity in the future.” he added.
“Would’ve liked Malinga to be a part of our bowling attack for the next 5 years.” – Akash Ambani
📰 More on Mali’s retirement from franchise cricket 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndianshttps://t.co/Rsj9fdDNy3
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021