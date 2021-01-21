Lasith Malinga Retires From Franchise Cricket

COVID-19 Updates World 97,388,047 World Confirmed: 97,388,047 Active: 25,354,028 Recovered: 69,948,500 Death: 2,085,519

New Delhi, 21/1: Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from franchise cricket on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by Malinga’s IPL side Mumbai Indians.

Malinga, known for his deadly yorkers appeared in MI Jersey in 122 games. Akash Ambani in a statement said, “Lasith Malinga has been at the core of Mumbai Indians for 12 years. We respect his decision, even though I would have liked him to be part of our bowling attack for another 5 years.”

“Malinga is an MI legend. His contributions to Mumbai Indians’ journey are invaluable. We will miss the Wankhede chant for him, but he will always be in the heart of all MI fans. At Mumbai Indians, Malinga will always be a part of the MI family and we hope we can continue to lean on his experience in a non-playing capacity in the future.” he added.