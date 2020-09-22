Mitchell Marsh wins hearts in IPL 2020

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 3

Despite being seriously injured in IPL 2020, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh showed immense courage and grit to come out to bat to help Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this process, he won the hearts of millions of Indians.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain  Warner said.“A lot of courage for Mitchell (Marsh) to go out there and try. It doesn’t look great for him, can’t put any weight on his leg. Hopefully, it isn’t too bad, it was quite painful for him, so fingers crossed. We had the run chase in control and we knew that we had to go after their bowlers in the end,”

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.