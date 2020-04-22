Mithun Chakraborty’s father passed away!

Mumbai,22/4: The news of the death of Basant Kumar Chakraborty (Basantokumar Chakraborty), the father of Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty Father, broke in the media. It is being claimed in media reports that Basant Kumar Chakraborty, who is suffering from a long illness, has breathed his last in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 95 years of age and in addition, media reports have also stated that he died due to kidney failure. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Mithun Chakraborty is stranded in Bengaluru. They are trying to reach Mumbai. It is being told that Mithun had gone to Bengaluru in connection with a shoot.

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020