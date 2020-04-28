MIUI 12 officially launched ..

Xiaomi has officially launched its new user interface MIUI 12 today.MIUI 12 based on Android 10. There’s a new Dark Mode 2.0 with wallpaper dimming along with new navigation gestures that now match with Android 10. Other features include improvements in privacy controls, the addition of picture-in-picture and multi-window features, an AI calling feature with live transcription, as well as some new fitness features with a built-in sleep tracker.

It will be rolled out in 3 phases.The first batch of devices includes the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premium, Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20.

The second batch of devices includes the Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2s, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu Edition, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 UD, Mi 8 Transparent Edition, Mi 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. There is no confirmed release timeline for these devices.

The last and the third batch includes the Mi CC9E, Mi Note 3, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 SE, Mi Mix 2, Mi 6X, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi S2