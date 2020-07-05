MO Bus service will be available in Cuttack during extended shutdown

Cuttack,5/7: According to Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the MO bus service will be available in the extended shutdown period. But it is advised to travel if it is really important. People are advised to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while travelling in the MO Bus.

