PM Modi meets President Ram nath Kovind

New Delhi,5/7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind today. Prime Minister Modi reached Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11.30 am to meet him. The reason for their meeting between the Prime Minister and the President is not known at the moment. But there was a meeting between these two for about half an hour.

Tweeting on behalf of Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was said that many national and international issues were discussed between the PM and the President. PM Modi has returned from Ladakh two days ago. There he met wounded soldiers in the Galwan valley. Apart from this, he also addressed the soldiers after taking stock of the situation of the border.