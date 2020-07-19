Modi assured all the supports to Assam

Modi,19/7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 19) assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 81 lives so far this year. Prime Minister discussed the flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the phone. He also expressed his concern and solidarity over phone.Modi also enquired about the COVID-19 scenario and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at Oil India’s Baghjan gas well.

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning.

Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state.

— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 19, 2020