Modi assured all the supports to Assam

Modi,19/7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 19) assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 81 lives so far this year. Prime Minister discussed the flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the phone. He also expressed his concern and solidarity over phone.Modi also enquired about the COVID-19 scenario and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at Oil India’s Baghjan gas well.

