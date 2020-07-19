NASA warns of huge asteroid approaching on July 24

2020 is a shocking year. Forest fires, asteroids and earthquakes, and a pandemic are wreaking havoc in our country. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning that a huge asteroid “Asteroid 2020 ND” will move past Earth on July 24. There is also information of two asteroids that are expected to whiz past our planet on Sunday.

2016 DY30 is headed in the direction of Earth at a speed of 54,000 kilometres per hour whereas 2020 ME3 is travelling at 16,000 kilometers per hour. The 2016 DY30 is the smaller asteroid of the two as it is 15 feet wide.