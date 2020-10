New Delhi, 14/10: Modi cabinet has approved the implementation of the ‘Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States’ (STARS) project’ worth Rs 5718 crore. Aligned with the objectives of NEP, it will focus on Quality Based Learning Outcomes.

The STARS project will be based on learning with understanding. It will help improve the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises for the teachers and focusing on monitoring of the school education system.