Modi Government may retire Inefficient and corrupt officer from service who worked for more than 30 years

The Modi government has directed to review the work of all those officers and employees of the central government who have worked in government service for more than 30 years. According to the Ministry of Personnel, this is a continuous process that has been asked to be implemented again.

Ministry of Personnel issued circular

The Ministry of Personnel has just issued a circular to the Ministries and Departments on 28 August. In this circular, the rule of the government has been cited in which the government can retire an employee prematurely (Premature) in public interest. Inefficiency and corrupt conduct have been built on the basis of retiring. The circular has directed to review the work of all such employees who have completed their 30 years in government service. Apart from this, it has also been instructed to review the service records of government employees who have reached 55 years of age or above.

Government has the right to retire employees who do not work properly

The circular states that the aim of the government behind this review is to keep the administrative machinery tight so that efficiency and speed can be maintained in government work. The government has the authority to retire an employee ahead of time if necessary to fulfill this objective. It has been clearly stated in this circular that under Rule 48 of the Fundamental Rules of the Central Government (J) (1) and Central Public Service Pension Rules (CCS Pension Rule) 1972, the Government shall from time to time retire such employees. Have the right to do things which are not working properly