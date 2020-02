Agra, 4/2: Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. While addressing a rally at Jangpura, Rahul said:” PM Modi coined a good slogan of Make in India but did not set up a single factory in UP’s Agra.””He is selling out everything, he might one day even sell the Taj Mahal.”He also accused BJP of spreading violence and claimed that PM Modi has no understanding of religion.