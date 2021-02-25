modi_job_do Trends on Twitter amidst growing unemployment concerns

-
New Delhi, 25/2: Amidst the rising unemployment in the country, the youth of the nation has vented its anger on the government through social media. According to NSSO India is suffering highest unemployment in last 45 years.#modi_job_do trends on Twitter and people have shared hilarious memes to show their disappointment.
Here’s some hilarious posts on the issue:
#modi_job_do
Modi ji will talk about the mind or will also talk about employment. The number of people committing suicide is increasing day by day. Pity them too#मोदी_रोजगार_दो pic.twitter.com/fgBCqauBsn
— ~😍Official Ravindra Singh 🇨🇮 (@simple_LivingR) February 25, 2021
#मोदी_जॉब_दो
Indian youth is demanding jobs, skills development and prosperity. But
~Le Modi ji#modi_job_do pic.twitter.com/Z7Y59CCeJQ
— ANANT KUMAR 🇮🇳 (@AnantKOfficial) February 25, 2021
#modi_job_do
When modi neglecting about job #modi_job_do
Students be like ::😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V4lsQfoi8N
— Arjun Hansaliya (@HansaliyaArjun) February 25, 2021
#modi_job_do
Modi ji we are get degrees for doing this. Modi ji We need a job according to the our degree .#Modi_job_do #modi_job_do pic.twitter.com/sTcespMJpN
— Ankit Sinha (@AnkitSi28925991) February 25, 2021
After Modi seen #modi_job_do hashtags trend worldwide since morning
He thoughts pic.twitter.com/KDEMPMuY9N
— 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚉𝚣🌛 (@CrusherShazz) February 25, 2021
#modi_job_do#modi_job_do #मोदी_रोजगार_दो
Let's be unite friends
STUDENT DEMANDS –
1. Timely Exam
2. Timely Results
3. Increase Vacancies
4. Reform in EXAM
5. Waiting list #modi_job_do pic.twitter.com/JRbbK2j9rk
— Sam Yd (@followSamYd) February 25, 2021