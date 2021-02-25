#modi_job_do Trends on Twitter amidst growing unemployment concerns

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 25/2: Amidst the rising unemployment in the country, the youth of the nation has vented its anger on the government through social media. According to NSSO India is suffering highest unemployment in last 45 years.#modi_job_do trends on Twitter and people have shared hilarious memes to show their disappointment.

Here’s some hilarious posts on the issue: 

 

