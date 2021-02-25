modi_job_do Trends on Twitter amidst growing unemployment concerns

COVID-19 Updates World 113,175,744 World Confirmed: 113,175,744 Active: 21,882,395 Recovered: 88,782,747 Death: 2,510,602

New Delhi, 25/2: Amidst the rising unemployment in the country, the youth of the nation has vented its anger on the government through social media. According to NSSO India is suffering highest unemployment in last 45 years.#modi_job_do trends on Twitter and people have shared hilarious memes to show their disappointment.

Here’s some hilarious posts on the issue:

#modi_job_do

Modi ji will talk about the mind or will also talk about employment. The number of people committing suicide is increasing day by day. Pity them too#मोदी_रोजगार_दो pic.twitter.com/fgBCqauBsn — ~😍Official Ravindra Singh 🇨🇮 (@simple_LivingR) February 25, 2021

#मोदी_जॉब_दो

Indian youth is demanding jobs, skills development and prosperity. But ~Le Modi ji#modi_job_do pic.twitter.com/Z7Y59CCeJQ — ANANT KUMAR 🇮🇳 (@AnantKOfficial) February 25, 2021

#modi_job_do

Modi ji we are get degrees for doing this. Modi ji We need a job according to the our degree .#Modi_job_do #modi_job_do pic.twitter.com/sTcespMJpN — Ankit Sinha (@AnkitSi28925991) February 25, 2021

After Modi seen #modi_job_do hashtags trend worldwide since morning

He thoughts pic.twitter.com/KDEMPMuY9N — 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚉𝚣🌛 (@CrusherShazz) February 25, 2021