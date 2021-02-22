Mohan Delkar Found dead in Mumbai Hotel, Suicide Suspected

COVID-19 Updates World 112,026,236 World Confirmed: 112,026,236 Active: 22,154,778 Recovered: 87,392,155 Death: 2,479,303

USA 28,765,423 USA Confirmed: 28,765,423 Active: 9,281,100 Recovered: 18,973,190 Death: 511,133

India 11,005,850 India Confirmed: 11,005,850 Active: 150,022 Recovered: 10,699,410 Death: 156,418

Brazil 10,168,174 Brazil Confirmed: 10,168,174 Active: 826,131 Recovered: 9,095,483 Death: 246,560

Russia 4,177,330 Russia Confirmed: 4,177,330 Active: 367,312 Recovered: 3,726,388 Death: 83,630

UK 4,115,509 UK Confirmed: 4,115,509 Active: 1,500,711 Recovered: 2,494,218 Death: 120,580

Italy 2,809,246 Italy Confirmed: 2,809,246 Active: 388,895 Recovered: 2,324,633 Death: 95,718

Turkey 2,638,422 Turkey Confirmed: 2,638,422 Active: 86,602 Recovered: 2,523,760 Death: 28,060

Germany 2,394,515 Germany Confirmed: 2,394,515 Active: 128,072 Recovered: 2,198,000 Death: 68,443

Pakistan 572,334 Pakistan Confirmed: 572,334 Active: 24,226 Recovered: 535,491 Death: 12,617

China 89,842 China Confirmed: 89,842 Active: 401 Recovered: 84,805 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 22/2: Mohan Delkar an independent MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli was found dead in a Mumbai hotel today. According to the police investigation, it is a suicide. The 58-year-old politician and a father of two was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive. The police said a suicide note had been found.

“A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem,” Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Mohan Delkar was a seven-term MP from the Congress Party. He was Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he quit the party in 2019 to contest the national election as an independent candidate.