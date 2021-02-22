Mohan Delkar Found dead in Mumbai Hotel, Suicide Suspected

-
Mumbai, 22/2: Mohan Delkar an independent MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli was found dead in a Mumbai hotel today. According to the police investigation, it is a suicide. The 58-year-old politician and a father of two was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive. The police said a suicide note had been found.
“A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem,” Mumbai Police said in a statement.
Mohan Delkar was a seven-term MP from the Congress Party. He was Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he quit the party in 2019 to contest the national election as an independent candidate.