Monsoon session of Parliament likely to begin from last week of August.

The Government is considering the possibility of a Monsoon session of Parliament from the last week of August or the first week of September, in which members are present during the proceedings. Sources gave this information on Wednesday. However, sources also said that no final decision has yet been taken in view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus and it would be difficult to clarify how the session was conducted following the social distance norms.

Sources in the government said that the duration of the session and the method of organizing it will depend on the current situation at the beginning of the session. However, the government intends to hold a plenary session.