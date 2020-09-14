Monsoon Session of Parliament Live..

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
  • Rajnath Singh appeals to all members of parliament to co-operate.
  • T R Balu of the DMK  raised the plights of NEET aspirants during the pandemic.
  • BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug trafficking and conspiracy to destroy our youth.
  • NCP MP Supriya Sule said in Lok Sabha on Monday that the biggest challenge right now in the country is the state of the economy and unemployment.
  • Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefed Lok Sabha on the fight against the Coronavirus.
  • India has a low COVID-19 mortality rate of 1.6%: Health minister
  •  MPs registered their attendance using the ‘Attendance Register’ App on Monday.
