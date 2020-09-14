Monsoon Session of Parliament Live..

- Rajnath Singh appeals to all members of parliament to co-operate.
- T R Balu of the DMK raised the plights of NEET aspirants during the pandemic.
- BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug trafficking and conspiracy to destroy our youth.
- NCP MP Supriya Sule said in Lok Sabha on Monday that the biggest challenge right now in the country is the state of the economy and unemployment.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefed Lok Sabha on the fight against the Coronavirus.
- India has a low COVID-19 mortality rate of 1.6%: Health minister
- MPs registered their attendance using the ‘Attendance Register’ App on Monday.
Prev Post