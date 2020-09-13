Monsoon session of Parliament starts tomorrow, all-party meeting will not be for the first time in 20 years

The monsoon session of Parliament is starting from Monday i.e. 14th September. But this time there will be no all-party meeting before the session starts. This had never happened in the last 20 years. There is a tradition of all-party meeting before any session. According to media reports, this is not happening due to the increasing distance between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and opposition leaders. Earlier, the Lok Sabha Speaker had called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Parliament on Sunday. The agenda of the Parliament session was discussed in this meeting held at 11 am. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Asaduddin Owaisi attended the meeting.