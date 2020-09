Bhubaneswar, 13/9: In a tragic turn of events, veteran Odia Film actor Ajit Das breathed his last in a private hospital. He was 71 years old. He acted in more than 60 movies. he started his acting career from the movie ” Sindurabindu”

He was graduated from NSD. His wife Maya Dash informed this to the media. Das was suffering from fever for the last seven days. His wife Maya Das has also tested positive for COVID-19.