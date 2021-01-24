Mood of the Nation Poll: Naveen Patnaik most popular CM at state level

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 99,388,136Active: 25,798,101Recovered: 71,458,309Death: 2,131,726
USA
USAConfirmed: 25,566,789Active: 9,808,205Recovered: 15,330,949Death: 427,635
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,655,435Active: 185,273Recovered: 10,316,786Death: 153,376
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 8,816,254Active: 971,341Recovered: 7,628,438Death: 216,475
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,719,400Active: 518,178Recovered: 3,131,760Death: 69,462
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,617,459Active: 1,903,823Recovered: 1,616,307Death: 97,329
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,455,185Active: 498,834Recovered: 1,871,189Death: 85,162
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,424,328Active: 97,534Recovered: 2,301,861Death: 24,933
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,137,689Active: 277,653Recovered: 1,807,500Death: 52,536
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 532,412Active: 34,628Recovered: 486,489Death: 11,295
China
ChinaConfirmed: 88,991Active: 1,800Recovered: 82,556Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 24/1: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Pattnaik is adjudged the Most Popular CM at State Level in the mood of the nation poll. Naveen beat Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath, and Uddhav Thackeray in the poll. He received a 51% vote from Odisha.
While 51 percent of respondents in Odisha gave positive ratings to CM Naveen Patnaik, 33 percent of respondents from Gujarat rated Vijay Rupani positively.
The Odisha CM has stayed away from the limelight of National Politics and has always focused on Odisha completely. He has kept the National Parties like Congress and BJP from taking the centre stage. He has led BJD and Odisha successfully for 2 decades.