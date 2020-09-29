More bad news for Common people. After vegetables ,the price of pulses(dal) increasing rapidly

In this crisis of Corona, the difficulties of the common man are increasing daily. On the one hand, the prices of vegetables (food inflation) have continued to rise for the last two months. At the same time, pulses prices in India are also increasing. In many big cities including Delhi, the price of pulses has increased by 15 to 20 rupees. Last year, the price of gram dal was Rs 70-80 per kg, but this time it has crossed Rs 100. Arhar dal is being sold at Rs 115 per kg. Traders demand that the government agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) should release its stock to increase supply. Supply has fallen. Whereas, the demand is continuously increasing. Therefore, traders have demanded the issuance of import quota for 2020-21. However, the government believes that the supply situation is good, and in the next three months the Kharif season crop will start coming to the market. Bumper yields are expected this year.