More Insights on Part A of Budget 2021!

COVID-19 Updates World 103,536,623 World Confirmed: 103,536,623 Active: 26,153,974 Recovered: 75,144,685 Death: 2,237,964

USA 26,767,229 USA Confirmed: 26,767,229 Active: 9,911,107 Recovered: 16,403,843 Death: 452,279

India 10,758,619 India Confirmed: 10,758,619 Active: 169,208 Recovered: 10,434,983 Death: 154,428

Brazil 9,204,731 Brazil Confirmed: 9,204,731 Active: 953,155 Recovered: 8,027,042 Death: 224,534

Russia 3,850,439 Russia Confirmed: 3,850,439 Active: 477,253 Recovered: 3,300,004 Death: 73,182

UK 3,817,176 UK Confirmed: 3,817,176 Active: 2,037,082 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 106,158

Italy 2,553,032 Italy Confirmed: 2,553,032 Active: 453,968 Recovered: 2,010,548 Death: 88,516

Turkey 2,477,463 Turkey Confirmed: 2,477,463 Active: 89,055 Recovered: 2,362,415 Death: 25,993

Germany 2,225,659 Germany Confirmed: 2,225,659 Active: 246,182 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,777

Pakistan 546,428 Pakistan Confirmed: 546,428 Active: 33,493 Recovered: 501,252 Death: 11,683

China 89,564 China Confirmed: 89,564 Active: 1,614 Recovered: 83,314 Death: 4,636

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for 2021. Find out what’s there for us in the Textile, Railways, Transport, Education, and Agriculture sectors.

1.Finance Minister announces the establishment of 7 textile parks in the next three years.

2. New Development Financial Institution to be set up, Rs 20,000cr to be alloted.

3. Railways to monetize dedicated fright corridor assets for operations and maintenance after commissioning.

4. Rs 25,000 has been allocated to improve highways in West Bengal. Rs 65,000 crore for road, highway projects in Kerala, Rs 3,400 crore for Assam.

5. Budget to provide Rs 1.1 lakh crore to Indian Railways of which Rs 1.07 lakh crore is for capital expenditure.

6. Capital Investment of 5.54 lakh crore is proposed. Government to provide Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies to meet capital expenditure.

7. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme extended to one crore more beneficiaries. 100 more cities to get gas pipelines.

8. Finance Minister announces seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 cr via PPA mode. Five Major fishing harbors Kochi, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Paradip, Petaughat will be developed for economic activities.

9. Rs 20,000 crore for the development of financial institutions. Insurance Act to be amended to increase FDI limit to 74 percent from 49 percent.

10.Target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore as agricultural credit. Fund to improve rural infra hiked from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. 1,000 more mandis to be integrated to eNAM. Agriculture infrastructure funds would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

11. The Upcoming census could be the first digital census. Rs 3,768 crore allocated for census.

12. The Finance Minister earmarks Rs 1,500 crore for promoting digital mode of payment.

13. 15,000 Schools to be strengthened under National Education Policy(NEP). 100 Sainik schools to be set up across India.

14. The government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms.

15. Fiscal Deficit estimated at 9.5% for FY 2021.

16. Rs.1.18 lakh crore revenue deficit grant to 17 states.