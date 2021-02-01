More Insights on Part A of Budget 2021!

FeaturedBreaking Newsinshort
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,536,623
    World
    Confirmed: 103,536,623
    Active: 26,153,974
    Recovered: 75,144,685
    Death: 2,237,964
  • USA 26,767,229
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,767,229
    Active: 9,911,107
    Recovered: 16,403,843
    Death: 452,279
  • India 10,758,619
    India
    Confirmed: 10,758,619
    Active: 169,208
    Recovered: 10,434,983
    Death: 154,428
  • Brazil 9,204,731
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,204,731
    Active: 953,155
    Recovered: 8,027,042
    Death: 224,534
  • Russia 3,850,439
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,850,439
    Active: 477,253
    Recovered: 3,300,004
    Death: 73,182
  • UK 3,817,176
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,817,176
    Active: 2,037,082
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 106,158
  • Italy 2,553,032
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,553,032
    Active: 453,968
    Recovered: 2,010,548
    Death: 88,516
  • Turkey 2,477,463
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,477,463
    Active: 89,055
    Recovered: 2,362,415
    Death: 25,993
  • Germany 2,225,659
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,225,659
    Active: 246,182
    Recovered: 1,921,700
    Death: 57,777
  • Pakistan 546,428
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 546,428
    Active: 33,493
    Recovered: 501,252
    Death: 11,683
  • China 89,564
    China
    Confirmed: 89,564
    Active: 1,614
    Recovered: 83,314
    Death: 4,636

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for 2021. Find out what’s there for us in the Textile, Railways, Transport, Education, and Agriculture sectors.

1.Finance Minister announces the establishment of 7 textile parks in the next three years.

2. New Development Financial Institution to be set up, Rs 20,000cr to be alloted.

3. Railways to monetize dedicated fright corridor assets for operations and maintenance after commissioning.

4. Rs 25,000 has been allocated to improve highways in West Bengal. Rs 65,000 crore for road, highway projects in Kerala, Rs 3,400 crore for Assam.

5. Budget to provide Rs 1.1 lakh crore to Indian Railways of which Rs 1.07 lakh crore is for capital expenditure.

6. Capital Investment of 5.54 lakh crore is proposed. Government to provide Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies to meet capital expenditure.

7. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme extended to one crore more beneficiaries. 100 more cities to get gas pipelines.

8. Finance Minister announces seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 cr via PPA mode. Five Major fishing harbors Kochi, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Paradip, Petaughat will be developed for economic activities.

9. Rs 20,000 crore for the development of financial institutions. Insurance Act to be amended to increase FDI limit to 74 percent from 49 percent.

10.Target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore as agricultural credit. Fund to improve rural infra hiked from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. 1,000 more mandis to be integrated to eNAM. Agriculture infrastructure funds would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

11. The Upcoming census could be the first digital census. Rs 3,768 crore allocated for census.

12. The Finance Minister earmarks Rs 1,500 crore for promoting digital mode of payment.

13. 15,000 Schools to be strengthened under National Education Policy(NEP). 100 Sainik schools to be set up across India.

14. The government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms.

15. Fiscal Deficit estimated at 9.5% for FY 2021.

16. Rs.1.18 lakh crore revenue deficit grant to 17 states.

 

 

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.