In a shocking development, more than 3000 Coronavirus patients go missing in Bengaluru. In the last 14 days, Coronavirus cases spiked unprecedently.

According to N Manjunath Prasad, commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)”We could trace some of the positive patients with the help of police but 3,338 are still untraceable. Some of them provided the wrong mobile numbers and addresses at the time of giving samples. They disappeared after getting positive results,” N Manjunath Prasad, commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)