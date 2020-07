In a shocking judgement, a Gurugram court has summoned Alibaba founder Jack Ma over the complaint by a former employee.

This development came after UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps after a clash between the two countries’ forces on their border.

Pushpandra Singh Parmar who is the former employee of UC Browser alleges the company used to censor content seen as unfavourable to China and its apps UC Browser and UC News showcased false news “to cause social and political turmoil”.