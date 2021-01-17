Most Farmers are in Favor of Farm Laws: Agriculture Minister

COVID-19 Updates World 95,055,008 World Confirmed: 95,055,008 Active: 25,126,541 Recovered: 67,895,537 Death: 2,032,930

New Delhi, 17/1: The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said on Sunday that most of the Farmers are in support of farm laws and the government will hold the next talks with the farmers on Tuesday.

“Most of the farmers and experts are in favor of farm laws. After the Supreme Court’s order, the laws can’t be implemented,” Narendra Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI today.

“Now we expect that the farmers discuss the laws clause-wise on January 19 and tell the government what they want other than the repeal of the laws,” Added Tomar

“The government had also agreed to discuss the laws on stubble burning and electricity “but the farmers’ unions only want repeal of the laws,” Mr Tomar said.