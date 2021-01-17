ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ଚାଞ୍ଚଲ୍ୟ : ଝିଅକୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବାକୁ ମା ଦେଇଥିଲା ସୁପାରୀ

-
WorldConfirmed: 95,055,008Active: 25,126,541Recovered: 67,895,537Death: 2,032,930
USAConfirmed: 24,308,026Active: 9,558,512Recovered: 14,344,252Death: 405,262
IndiaConfirmed: 10,558,710Active: 209,514Recovered: 10,196,885Death: 152,311
BrazilConfirmed: 8,456,705Active: 858,571Recovered: 7,388,784Death: 209,350
RussiaConfirmed: 3,568,209Active: 542,212Recovered: 2,960,431Death: 65,566
UKConfirmed: 3,357,361Active: 1,749,665Recovered: 1,519,106Death: 88,590
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,380,665Active: 102,781Recovered: 2,254,052Death: 23,832
ItalyConfirmed: 2,368,733Active: 557,717Recovered: 1,729,216Death: 81,800
GermanyConfirmed: 2,039,544Active: 320,380Recovered: 1,672,000Death: 47,164
PakistanConfirmed: 519,291Active: 34,701Recovered: 473,639Death: 10,951
ChinaConfirmed: 88,227Active: 1,205Recovered: 82,387Death: 4,635
ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, 17/1 : ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ନଗ୍ରମରେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାର ପର୍ଦାଫାସ ହୋଇଛି । ଶିବାନୀ ନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବାକୁ ସୁପାରି ଦେଇଥିଲା ତାଙ୍କରି ନିଜର ମାଆ । ମଦ ବେପାରକୁ ନେଇ ସୁପାରି କିଲିଂ ହୋଇଥିବା ପୋଲିସର ସୂଚନା ରୁ ଜଣା ପଡିଛି ।୨ ହତ୍ୟା ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ପ୍ରମୋଦ ଜେନା ଓ ସୁକାନ୍ତି ଗିରିଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ । ଅନ୍ୟ ୨ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଫେରାର ଥିଲାବେଳେ , ଗିରଫ ପାଇଁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ପୋଲିସ । ୫୦ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କାର ଡିଲ୍ କରି ୮ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ସୁପାରି ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା ବୋଲି ପୋଲିସ ସୂତ୍ର ରୁ ପ୍ରକାଶ ।