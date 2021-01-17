ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ଚାଞ୍ଚଲ୍ୟ : ଝିଅକୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବାକୁ ମା ଦେଇଥିଲା ସୁପାରୀ

ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, 17/1 : ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ନଗ୍ରମରେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାର ପର୍ଦାଫାସ ହୋଇଛି । ଶିବାନୀ ନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବାକୁ ସୁପାରି ଦେଇଥିଲା ତାଙ୍କରି ନିଜର ମାଆ । ମଦ ବେପାରକୁ ନେଇ ସୁପାରି କିଲିଂ ହୋଇଥିବା ପୋଲିସର ସୂଚନା ରୁ ଜଣା ପଡିଛି ।୨ ହତ୍ୟା ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ପ୍ରମୋଦ ଜେନା ଓ ସୁକାନ୍ତି ଗିରିଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ । ଅନ୍ୟ ୨ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଫେରାର ଥିଲାବେଳେ , ଗିରଫ ପାଇଁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ପୋଲିସ । ୫୦ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କାର ଡିଲ୍‌ କରି ୮ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ସୁପାରି ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା ବୋଲି ପୋଲିସ ସୂତ୍ର ରୁ ପ୍ରକାଶ ।

