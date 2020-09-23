Moto E7 Plus launched in India , 48 MP camera within Rs 9500

Motorola has launched a new smartphone Moto E7 Plus (Moto E7 Plus) in India. The company has priced its latest E series phone at Rs 9,499. The Phone is placed on Flipkart at 12 noon on September 30. Customers can buy this phone in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange color variants. The most special thing about the phone is its 5000mAh battery, processor, and camera.

The phone has a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + display. The phone has Qualcomm’s 1.8GHz speed Snapdragon 460 processor and Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be increased with the help of a memory card. This phone of Motorola works on Android 10.