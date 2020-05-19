Moto Edge plus launched in India

Motorola has launched its flagship Motorola Edge + in India. This smartphone has a curved display like previously seen in the Galaxy S series. This smartphone was launched globally last month.

Talking about two big features of this smartphone – the first is that it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the second is a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Motorola Edge + has been priced at Rs 74,999 in India. It has been introduced in only one variant 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has two color options.

Its sale will begin on May 26 at Flipkart and offline retail stores. Pre-bookings have started. Under the launch offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 7,500 on this, but for this, ICICI credit card will have to be used.

In India, this smartphone will compete with Xiaomi Mi 10, because recently Mi 10 has also been launched which has a primary sensor of 108 megapixels.

Motorola Edge + specifications and features

This smartphone has a 6.7 inch Full HD Plus display. The company is calling it the Endless Edge Display. It has support for HDR 10+ with a 90Hz refresh rate. These smartphones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Motorola has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W TurboPower wired charging,.The other features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack