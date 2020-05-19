Amir’s Lal Singh Chadha’ release date postponed

Everyone’s work has come to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown caused by Coronavirus. Bollywood actor Aamir was busy preparing for his much-awaited film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ before the lockdown. But due to the lockdown, he had to stop shooting for the film. According to a report, 60 percent shooting of the film has been done so far. It was scheduled to be released on Christmas this year, but now it will be released in April 2021.

According to the information received, Aamir and his team were about to launch the teaser of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ on Diwali. But due to the coronavirus, it is now difficult to decide when the shooting will start. Aamir Khan was going to go to Punjab with his entire team to shoot the film, but due to the lockdown, this plan had to be canceled. Even if the lockdown goes away in the next one or two months, the makers will take time to shoot it. If time took longer then the film would not be made till December.