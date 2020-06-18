Motorola One Fusion+ launched , Made In India phone to Challenge Chinese Counterparts

Motorola launched Motorola One Fusion+ in its Under 20000 range, It is priced at a competitive price of 16,999. The mobile is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It has a 16MP primary popup camera with an 18watt fast charger. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display that has thin bezels on the top and the sides. The Motorola One Fusion+ has a dedicated Google Assistant button placed higher than the power and volume buttons. he Motorola One Fusion+ has a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom along with a USB Type-C port. The primary sensor has a 64-megapixel resolution with an f/1.8 aperture, and there’s also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with Motorola’s batwing logo on it.