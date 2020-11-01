Mr PK Sinha assumes additional charge of CMD, MCL

Sambalpur, November 1, 2020: Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), today assumed the additional charge of the CMD Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a sister subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

A Mining engineering graduate from NIT, Raipur and M.Tech. from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Mr Sinha has a diversified experience of more than 37 years in opencast and underground mining in Coal India, as he has held many important positions.

Prior to joining NCL as CMD, Mr Sinha was the Director (Technical) in South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Bilaspur.