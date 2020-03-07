MS Dhoni back with a bang

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 51

Chennai,7/3: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s form has not been affected, despite his long absence from cricket. During the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) practice at the local Chepak Ground, Dhoni hit five sixes in a row. A video of it has been shared on Twitter by Star Sports Tamil. In the video, Dhoni is playing a big shot while Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla stand behind the wicket and wait for batting. The video has gone viral.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.