MS Dhoni back with a bang

Chennai,7/3: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s form has not been affected, despite his long absence from cricket. During the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) practice at the local Chepak Ground, Dhoni hit five sixes in a row. A video of it has been shared on Twitter by Star Sports Tamil. In the video, Dhoni is playing a big shot while Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla stand behind the wicket and wait for batting. The video has gone viral.

