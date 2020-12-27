MS Dhoni to lead ICC ODI Team of the Decade, Virat and Rohit included too

-
New Delhi, 27/12: The International Cricket Council(ICC) announced the ODI Team of the decade. MS Dhoni will lead the team, the other two Indians included in the list are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
The list also includes David Warner, AB De Villiers, Ben Stokes, Lasith Malinga among others.
ICC Men’s ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al-Hasan, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga