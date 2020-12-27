India set to have its youngest Mayor!

-
World
80,794,084
WorldConfirmed: 80,794,084Active: 22,020,598Recovered: 57,006,973Death: 1,766,513
-
USA
19,433,847
USAConfirmed: 19,433,847Active: 7,683,425Recovered: 11,410,501Death: 339,921
-
India
10,188,392
IndiaConfirmed: 10,188,392Active: 279,195Recovered: 9,761,538Death: 147,659
-
Brazil
7,465,806
BrazilConfirmed: 7,465,806Active: 799,525Recovered: 6,475,466Death: 190,815
-
Russia
3,050,248
RussiaConfirmed: 3,050,248Active: 544,641Recovered: 2,450,829Death: 54,778
-
UK
2,256,005
UKConfirmed: 2,256,005Active: 2,185,600Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,405
-
Turkey
2,133,373
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,133,373Active: 119,715Recovered: 1,994,034Death: 19,624
-
Italy
2,038,759
ItalyConfirmed: 2,038,759Active: 580,941Recovered: 1,386,198Death: 71,620
-
Germany
1,643,169
GermanyConfirmed: 1,643,169Active: 389,312Recovered: 1,223,700Death: 30,157
-
Pakistan
471,335
PakistanConfirmed: 471,335Active: 39,329Recovered: 422,132Death: 9,874
-
China
86,955
ChinaConfirmed: 86,955Active: 334Recovered: 81,987Death: 4,634
Thiruvananthapuram, 27/12: Arya Rajendran, a 21-year-old woman is all set to become the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram. She will be India’s youngest mayor. CPI(M) district committee has chosen Arya S Rajendran as the mayor candidate to Thiruvanathapuram Corporation.
Arya had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate. She is also the state president of Balasangam, the children’s wing of the Left party.