ପିକ୍ ଅପ୍ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍ ଓଲଟି ୨୦ ଆହତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୨୭ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟି ୨୦ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଜିଲ୍ଲାର କାଞ୍ଜିପାଣି ଥାନା କୁଆଁର କଲୋନୀ ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି ।
ଏହି ମର୍ମନ୍ତୁଦ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୨୦ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆହତ ହେବା ସହ ୩ ଜଣ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟକୁ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏତେ ବଡ଼ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବାରୁ ଭ୍ୟାନଟି ଦ୍ରୁତଗତିରେ ଥିବା ଅନୁମାନ କରାଯାଉଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
