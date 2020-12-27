ପିକ୍ ଅପ୍ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍ ଓଲଟି ୨୦ ଆହତ

-
World
80,794,084
-
USA
19,433,847
-
India
10,188,392
-
Brazil
7,465,806
-
Russia
3,050,248
-
UK
2,256,005
-
Turkey
2,133,373
-
Italy
2,038,759
-
Germany
1,643,169
-
Pakistan
471,335
-
China
86,955
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୨୭ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟି ୨୦ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଜିଲ୍ଲାର କାଞ୍ଜିପାଣି ଥାନା କୁଆଁର କଲୋନୀ ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି ।
ଏହି ମର୍ମନ୍ତୁଦ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୨୦ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆହତ ହେବା ସହ ୩ ଜଣ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟକୁ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏତେ ବଡ଼ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବାରୁ ଭ୍ୟାନଟି ଦ୍ରୁତଗତିରେ ଥିବା ଅନୁମାନ କରାଯାଉଛି ।