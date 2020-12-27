Rajnikanth Discharged from Hospital, Doctors advised complete Bed Rest

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 80,794,084Active: 22,020,598Recovered: 57,006,973Death: 1,766,513
USA
USAConfirmed: 19,433,847Active: 7,683,425Recovered: 11,410,501Death: 339,921
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,188,392Active: 279,195Recovered: 9,761,538Death: 147,659
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,465,806Active: 799,525Recovered: 6,475,466Death: 190,815
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,050,248Active: 544,641Recovered: 2,450,829Death: 54,778
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,256,005Active: 2,185,600Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,405
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,133,373Active: 119,715Recovered: 1,994,034Death: 19,624
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,038,759Active: 580,941Recovered: 1,386,198Death: 71,620
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,643,169Active: 389,312Recovered: 1,223,700Death: 30,157
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 471,335Active: 39,329Recovered: 422,132Death: 9,874
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,955Active: 334Recovered: 81,987Death: 4,634
Chennai, 27/12: Superstar Rajnikanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. Rajni was admitted to the hospital because of severe blood pressure fluctuations. Doctors termed him fit before discharging. He was advised complete bed rest and avoid stress.
Apollo Hospital released a statement informing the public about the Actor’s health.