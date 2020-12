Rajnikanth Discharged from Hospital, Doctors advised complete Bed Rest

COVID-19 Updates World 80,794,084 World Confirmed: 80,794,084 Active: 22,020,598 Recovered: 57,006,973 Death: 1,766,513

Chennai, 27/12: Superstar Rajnikanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. Rajni was admitted to the hospital because of severe blood pressure fluctuations. Doctors termed him fit before discharging. He was advised complete bed rest and avoid stress.

Apollo Hospital released a statement informing the public about the Actor’s health.