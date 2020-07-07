MS Dhoni turns 39, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes on his birthday

Former Indian Cricket team Captain and two ICC World Cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 39 today. Dhoni is regarded as the greatest Indian captain of all time. India won ICC Champions Trophy, ICC world cup, and ICCT20 world cup under his able leadership.
Odisha’s International famed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik Wished Dhoni on his birthday by making a sand mural of Dhoni.
#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni Ji wish you a successful life , Great year ahead Nation is proud of you . One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #MSDhonibirthday pic.twitter.com/GF2m1Nbfxt
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 7, 2020