Koraput, 7/7: The Koraput Police have seized Ganja worth 20 lakh in two cars. 7 accused have been arrested in relation to this case. According to reliable sources, a joint team of Machakund, Jalaput, and Lamtaput police stopped two speeding cars while patrolling near Sagar village.

The cops seized Ganja worth 20 lakhs while searching the cars. Nearly 200 KGs worth Ganjas have been seized. They were smuggling Ganjas to Berhampur.