Mukesh Ambani to set up World’s Largest Zoo in Gujurat

New Delhi, 20/2: Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries is all set to set up the world’s largest zoo in Gujarat. It is the home state of the Ambanis and they run the largest oil-refining complex here.
The zoo project will also include a rescue center to support the local government, which is scheduled to open in 2023, according to Parimal Nathwani, corporate affairs director at Reliance.
The world’s largest zoo will feature Komodo dragons, cheetahs, and birds.