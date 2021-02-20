COVID-19 Updates World 111,273,833 World Confirmed: 111,273,833 Active: 22,628,702 Recovered: 86,180,830 Death: 2,464,301

New Delhi, 20/2: Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Sukhdev Panse has made a sexist remark towards Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut while speaking to the media and party workers.

Mr. Panse referred to Kangana Ranaut as “nachne gaane wali mahila” while saying that while she insults and attacks India’s farmers, the police end up thrashing Congress workers who are standing up for the farmers.

“Kangana jaisi nachne gaane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye but the police baton charges Congress workers who are standing up for the farmers,” said Panse. He was submitting a memorandum to the district collector against the recent lathi-charge on Congress workers in Sarni.