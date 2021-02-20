-
World
111,273,833
WorldConfirmed: 111,273,833Active: 22,628,702Recovered: 86,180,830Death: 2,464,301
-
USA
28,603,813
USAConfirmed: 28,603,813Active: 9,292,344Recovered: 18,803,723Death: 507,746
-
India
10,977,387
IndiaConfirmed: 10,977,387Active: 143,099Recovered: 10,678,048Death: 156,240
-
Brazil
10,081,693
BrazilConfirmed: 10,081,693Active: 807,579Recovered: 9,029,159Death: 244,955
-
Russia
4,139,031
RussiaConfirmed: 4,139,031Active: 376,686Recovered: 3,679,949Death: 82,396
-
UK
4,095,269
UKConfirmed: 4,095,269Active: 1,644,348Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,920
-
Italy
2,780,882
ItalyConfirmed: 2,780,882Active: 382,448Recovered: 2,303,199Death: 95,235
-
Turkey
2,624,019
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,624,019Active: 84,568Recovered: 2,511,548Death: 27,903
-
Germany
2,381,259
GermanyConfirmed: 2,381,259Active: 128,041Recovered: 2,185,100Death: 68,118
-
Pakistan
569,846
PakistanConfirmed: 569,846Active: 24,081Recovered: 533,202Death: 12,563
-
China
89,824
ChinaConfirmed: 89,824Active: 454Recovered: 84,734Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 20/2: Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Sukhdev Panse has made a sexist remark towards Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut while speaking to the media and party workers.
Mr. Panse referred to Kangana Ranaut as “nachne gaane wali mahila” while saying that while she insults and attacks India’s farmers, the police end up thrashing Congress workers who are standing up for the farmers.
“Kangana jaisi nachne gaane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye but the police baton charges Congress workers who are standing up for the farmers,” said Panse. He was submitting a memorandum to the district collector against the recent lathi-charge on Congress workers in Sarni.
MP: Congress MLA Sukhdev Panse says, "Kangana jaisi nachne gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye…Police baton charges Congress, who's standing for farmers…" while submitting memorandum to Dist Collector over lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni. (19.02) pic.twitter.com/hNAj2FK65R
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021