Kangana Ranaut’s tweets deleted again

Mumbai, 4/2: Bollywood’s controversy queen Kangana Ranaut is known for sparking controversies with her controversial remarks. Now, Twitter has deleted some tweets of actress Kangana Ranaut which according to Twitter were violating the guidelines of the platform on hate speech.

In the last two hours, two tweets of the actress were deleted both relating to the Farmer protest and backlash from the International celebrities regarding the protest.

In a statement, Twitter said,” “We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,”

This development occurred after Kangana attacked popstar Rihana over her tweet on Farmer Protest.