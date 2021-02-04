Kangana Ranaut’s tweets deleted again

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 4/2: Bollywood’s controversy queen Kangana Ranaut is known for sparking controversies with her controversial remarks. Now, Twitter has deleted some tweets of actress Kangana Ranaut which according to Twitter were violating the  guidelines of the platform on hate speech.

In the last two hours, two tweets of the actress were deleted both relating to the  Farmer protest and backlash from the International celebrities regarding the protest.

In a statement, Twitter said,” “We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,”

This development occurred after Kangana attacked popstar  Rihana over her tweet on Farmer Protest.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
