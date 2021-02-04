Kangana Ranaut’s tweets deleted again

-
World
104,988,325
WorldConfirmed: 104,988,325Active: 25,825,724Recovered: 76,882,063Death: 2,280,538
-
USA
27,150,457
USAConfirmed: 27,150,457Active: 9,781,749Recovered: 16,906,778Death: 461,930
-
India
10,791,123
IndiaConfirmed: 10,791,123Active: 155,926Recovered: 10,480,455Death: 154,742
-
Brazil
9,339,921
BrazilConfirmed: 9,339,921Active: 875,465Recovered: 8,236,864Death: 227,592
-
Russia
3,917,918
RussiaConfirmed: 3,917,918Active: 452,800Recovered: 3,389,913Death: 75,205
-
UK
3,871,825
UKConfirmed: 3,871,825Active: 1,957,577Recovered: 1,804,913Death: 109,335
-
Italy
2,583,790
ItalyConfirmed: 2,583,790Active: 434,722Recovered: 2,059,248Death: 89,820
-
Turkey
2,501,079
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,501,079Active: 87,341Recovered: 2,387,384Death: 26,354
-
Germany
2,252,489
GermanyConfirmed: 2,252,489Active: 201,277Recovered: 1,991,000Death: 60,212
-
Pakistan
550,540
PakistanConfirmed: 550,540Active: 32,889Recovered: 505,818Death: 11,833
-
China
89,649
ChinaConfirmed: 89,649Active: 1,411Recovered: 83,602Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 4/2: Bollywood’s controversy queen Kangana Ranaut is known for sparking controversies with her controversial remarks. Now, Twitter has deleted some tweets of actress Kangana Ranaut which according to Twitter were violating the guidelines of the platform on hate speech.
In the last two hours, two tweets of the actress were deleted both relating to the Farmer protest and backlash from the International celebrities regarding the protest.
In a statement, Twitter said,” “We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,”
This development occurred after Kangana attacked popstar Rihana over her tweet on Farmer Protest.