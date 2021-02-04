Priyanka Gandhi escapes Narrowly after vehicles collide in her Convoy

-
New Delhi, 4/2: Congress’s Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra escapes unhurt after the vehicles in her convoy collide in Hapur road on the National Highway 24. No injuries are recorded so far.
The incident took place on Thursday morning when the convoy of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was on its way to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Four vehicles collided with each other on the highway that connects Delhi with Lucknow.
The vehicles suffered major damages.