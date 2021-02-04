FIR Lodged against Greta Thunberg over Tweet on Farmer’s Protest

COVID-19 Updates World 104,988,325 World Confirmed: 104,988,325 Active: 25,825,724 Recovered: 76,882,063 Death: 2,280,538

USA 27,150,457 USA Confirmed: 27,150,457 Active: 9,781,749 Recovered: 16,906,778 Death: 461,930

India 10,791,123 India Confirmed: 10,791,123 Active: 155,926 Recovered: 10,480,455 Death: 154,742

Brazil 9,339,921 Brazil Confirmed: 9,339,921 Active: 875,465 Recovered: 8,236,864 Death: 227,592

Russia 3,917,918 Russia Confirmed: 3,917,918 Active: 452,800 Recovered: 3,389,913 Death: 75,205

UK 3,871,825 UK Confirmed: 3,871,825 Active: 1,957,577 Recovered: 1,804,913 Death: 109,335

Italy 2,583,790 Italy Confirmed: 2,583,790 Active: 434,722 Recovered: 2,059,248 Death: 89,820

Turkey 2,501,079 Turkey Confirmed: 2,501,079 Active: 87,341 Recovered: 2,387,384 Death: 26,354

Germany 2,252,489 Germany Confirmed: 2,252,489 Active: 201,277 Recovered: 1,991,000 Death: 60,212

Pakistan 550,540 Pakistan Confirmed: 550,540 Active: 32,889 Recovered: 505,818 Death: 11,833

China 89,649 China Confirmed: 89,649 Active: 1,411 Recovered: 83,602 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 4/2: Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg over Tweets on Farmer’s protest. She posted on her Twitter account in solidarity with the farmers’ agitation soon after pop icon Rihanna attracted attention towards the protests in India.

On Tuesday she posted her first Tweet which read, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India” and shared a CNN article on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

In her second tweet she wrote, Greta Thunberg wrote, “Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest” and shared a document on details about the agitation.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Delhi Police’s action came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement asking celebrities to refrain from sensationalizing the issue for the sake of popular hashtags..