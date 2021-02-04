FIR Lodged against Greta Thunberg over Tweet on Farmer’s Protest

-
New Delhi, 4/2: Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg over Tweets on Farmer’s protest. She posted on her Twitter account in solidarity with the farmers’ agitation soon after pop icon Rihanna attracted attention towards the protests in India.
On Tuesday she posted her first Tweet which read, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India” and shared a CNN article on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.
In her second tweet she wrote, Greta Thunberg wrote, “Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest” and shared a document on details about the agitation.
We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.
https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021
Delhi Police’s action came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement asking celebrities to refrain from sensationalizing the issue for the sake of popular hashtags..