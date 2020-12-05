Muslim man came to Aligarh to marry, arrested.
A case has been registered against the Muslim youth who came to Aligarh to marry inter-faith, but was arrested for allegedly for keeping the woman forcibly.
-
World
66,252,273
WorldConfirmed: 66,252,273Active: 18,896,266Recovered: 45,831,221Death: 1,524,786
-
USA
14,772,535
USAConfirmed: 14,772,535Active: 5,828,103Recovered: 8,658,882Death: 285,550
-
India
9,608,418
IndiaConfirmed: 9,608,418Active: 409,860Recovered: 9,058,822Death: 139,736
-
Brazil
6,534,951
BrazilConfirmed: 6,534,951Active: 614,601Recovered: 5,744,369Death: 175,981
-
Russia
2,402,949
RussiaConfirmed: 2,402,949Active: 472,021Recovered: 1,888,752Death: 42,176
-
UK
1,690,432
UKConfirmed: 1,690,432Active: 1,629,815Recovered: N/ADeath: 60,617
-
Italy
1,688,939
ItalyConfirmed: 1,688,939Active: 757,702Recovered: 872,385Death: 58,852
-
Germany
1,152,283
GermanyConfirmed: 1,152,283Active: 312,992Recovered: 820,600Death: 18,691
-
Turkey
765,997
TurkeyConfirmed: 765,997Active: 328,346Recovered: 423,142Death: 14,509
-
Pakistan
413,191
PakistanConfirmed: 413,191Active: 52,359Recovered: 352,529Death: 8,303
-
China
86,601
ChinaConfirmed: 86,601Active: 273Recovered: 81,694Death: 4,634
Aligarh, 5/12: Sonu Malik, a 21-year old Muslim youth was arrested in Aligarh today for forcibly keeping a woman. The youth had come from Chandigarh to Aligarh in order to marry a local woman of different faith in the court but instead was detained by the Police for allegedly keeping the woman captive. The man was arrested from the premises of the district court, and the woman too was taken away by the Aligarh’s Civil Line Police.
The couple were taken to the Civil Line Police Station, Aligarh. The Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samania that a case had been registered against the youth for forcibly keeping the woman with him in Chandigarh. The incident comes days after the new anti-conversion law came into force and the first arrest was made late Wednesday in another case in Bareilly.