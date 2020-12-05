Muslim man came to Aligarh to marry, arrested.

A case has been registered against the Muslim youth who came to Aligarh to marry inter-faith, but was arrested for allegedly for keeping the woman forcibly.

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Aligarh, 5/12: Sonu Malik, a 21-year old Muslim youth was arrested in Aligarh today for forcibly keeping a woman. The youth had come from Chandigarh to Aligarh in order to marry a local woman of different faith in the court but instead was detained by the Police for allegedly keeping the woman captive. The man was arrested from the premises of the district court, and the woman too was taken away by the Aligarh’s Civil Line Police.

The couple were taken to the  Civil Line Police Station, Aligarh. The Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samania that a case had been registered against the youth for forcibly keeping the woman with him in Chandigarh. The incident comes days after the new anti-conversion law came into force and the first arrest was made late Wednesday in another case in Bareilly.

