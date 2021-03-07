COVID-19 Updates World 117,075,934 World Confirmed: 117,075,934 Active: 21,823,794 Recovered: 92,652,156 Death: 2,599,984

USA 29,653,891 USA Confirmed: 29,653,891 Active: 8,842,857 Recovered: 20,273,915 Death: 537,119

India 11,210,580 India Confirmed: 11,210,580 Active: 186,253 Recovered: 10,866,536 Death: 157,791

Brazil 10,939,320 Brazil Confirmed: 10,939,320 Active: 970,523 Recovered: 9,704,351 Death: 264,446

Russia 4,312,181 Russia Confirmed: 4,312,181 Active: 323,107 Recovered: 3,900,348 Death: 88,726

UK 4,213,343 UK Confirmed: 4,213,343 Active: 889,359 Recovered: 3,199,565 Death: 124,419

Italy 3,046,762 Italy Confirmed: 3,046,762 Active: 465,812 Recovered: 2,481,372 Death: 99,578

Turkey 2,769,230 Turkey Confirmed: 2,769,230 Active: 124,126 Recovered: 2,616,139 Death: 28,965

Germany 2,502,122 Germany Confirmed: 2,502,122 Active: 130,252 Recovered: 2,299,400 Death: 72,470

Pakistan 588,728 Pakistan Confirmed: 588,728 Active: 17,352 Recovered: 558,210 Death: 13,166

China 89,975 China Confirmed: 89,975 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,166 Death: 4,636

New Delhi,7/3 : In a shocking development, Muthoot group chairman MG George falls to death from fourth floor of his Delhi residence.

He fell from the fourth floor of his house in Delhi’s East of Kailash at around 9 pm .

His postmortem suggests no foul play.The postmortem was conducted by AIIMS.