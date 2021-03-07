Muthoot group chairman MG George falls to death

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 117,075,934
    World
    Confirmed: 117,075,934
    Active: 21,823,794
    Recovered: 92,652,156
    Death: 2,599,984
  • USA 29,653,891
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,653,891
    Active: 8,842,857
    Recovered: 20,273,915
    Death: 537,119
  • India 11,210,580
    India
    Confirmed: 11,210,580
    Active: 186,253
    Recovered: 10,866,536
    Death: 157,791
  • Brazil 10,939,320
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,939,320
    Active: 970,523
    Recovered: 9,704,351
    Death: 264,446
  • Russia 4,312,181
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,312,181
    Active: 323,107
    Recovered: 3,900,348
    Death: 88,726
  • UK 4,213,343
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,213,343
    Active: 889,359
    Recovered: 3,199,565
    Death: 124,419
  • Italy 3,046,762
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,046,762
    Active: 465,812
    Recovered: 2,481,372
    Death: 99,578
  • Turkey 2,769,230
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,769,230
    Active: 124,126
    Recovered: 2,616,139
    Death: 28,965
  • Germany 2,502,122
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,502,122
    Active: 130,252
    Recovered: 2,299,400
    Death: 72,470
  • Pakistan 588,728
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 588,728
    Active: 17,352
    Recovered: 558,210
    Death: 13,166
  • China 89,975
    China
    Confirmed: 89,975
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,166
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi,7/3 : In a shocking development, Muthoot group chairman MG George falls to death from fourth floor of his Delhi residence.

He fell from the fourth floor of his house in Delhi’s East of Kailash at around 9 pm .

His postmortem suggests no foul play.The postmortem was conducted by AIIMS.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.