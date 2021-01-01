Mysterious Monolith spotted in India?

-
World
83,903,231
USA
20,445,654
India
10,286,709
Brazil
7,675,973
Russia
3,186,336
UK
2,488,780
Turkey
2,208,652
Italy
2,107,166
Germany
1,745,518
Pakistan
482,178
China
87,071
Ahmedabad, 1/1: The mysterious Monolith that is creating headlines around the world has been spotted in a garden in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat. This is the first appearance of the monolith in India that was found in Utah first.
Unlike the other parts of the world, the mystery around the monolith burst quickly and it was disclosed that a private company has installed it. The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became a hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning.
“The monolith has been placed there by the Symphony Ltd which takes care of the garden. The structure has been installed by the company for the visitors. People can see their reflection on the shiny surfaces of the structure and take selfies too,” said Director, AMC’s Garden Department, Jignesh Patel.
The first monolith emerged in Utah, United States, and that similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries.