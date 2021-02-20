N440K variant Coronavirus rapidly spreading in South India

-
World
111,559,720
-
USA
28,657,995
-
India
10,991,091
-
Brazil
10,081,693
-
Russia
4,151,984
-
UK
4,105,675
-
Italy
2,795,796
-
Turkey
2,631,876
-
Germany
2,383,087
-
Pakistan
569,846
-
China
89,824
Hyderabad ,21/2: Scientists at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) of the Hyderabad-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have said in a study that the new variant of the corona virus is spreading rapidly in some states of the country and special attention Needs to be kept. Scientists of CCMB have said that the corona virus variants found around the world have seen little effect in India, but one reason behind this may be that there is not enough sequencing of the virus. Scientists of CCMB are working on the advance front for the study and analysis of the spread of corona virus in the country and its genome.
Institute director Rakesh Mishra said that we have evidence that the N440K variant of the corona virus is spreading rapidly in the southern states of the country. Close surveillance is required to better understand this spread. He said, “Identifying new variants at the right and right time can help us a lot, it will help in preparing to deal with any situation.” The study says that the vaccine is necessary against the corona virus. However, social vaccines, such as masks, hand hygiene and physical distance adherence are very important, which is the most effective weapon against the epidemic. In this study, scientists have analyzed more than 5 thousand corona virus variant and presented their findings.