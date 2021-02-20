Surprise selection in Indian T20 squad against England

COVID-19 Updates World 111,557,337 World Confirmed: 111,557,337 Active: 22,727,846 Recovered: 86,359,611 Death: 2,469,880

Mumbai,21/2: Team India has been announced for the five-match T20I series against England (India T20I Squad Announced). Looking at the T20 World Cup 2021, India has selected a 19-member team in which the selectors have taken surprising and shocking decisions. The command of the team is in the hands of Virat Kohli, but in this 19-member squad, such players have been given the opportunity, which fans and cricket experts have been waiting for a long time. At the same time, some talented players who could not prove themselves on this platform have been shown the way out. Let us tell you five big things about Team India’s selection.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have got a chance in Team India’s T20 team. Both these players have been performing well in T20 format for a long time. Both these players were instrumental in making Mumbai Indians the winner in IPL 2020.

The most shocking news related to Team India’s selection was Rahul Tewatia’s selection. Rahul Teotia, who played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, had a great performance with the ball and bat last season. Tewatia had scored five sixes in one over from Sheldon Cottrell to win his team. Also his leg spin bowling and fielding also impressed the selectors.