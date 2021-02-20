Know about “The Dumbbell Nebula”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The Dumbbell Nebula, also known as Messier 27, is a planetary nebula in the constellation Vulpecula the Fox. It lies 1,230 light-years away and carries the distinction of being the first planetary nebula to be discovered. It was first discovered by Charles Messier it in 1764.

Because of its brightness, it easily visible in binoculars.The Dumbbell Nebula appears shaped like a prolate spheroid and is viewed from our perspective along the plane of its equator.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
