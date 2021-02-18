Naomi Osaka storms into Australian Open finals after beating Serena Williams

COVID-19 Updates World 110,472,190 World Confirmed: 110,472,190 Active: 22,654,704 Recovered: 85,375,425 Death: 2,442,061

Melbourne, 18/2: Naomi Osaka breaks Serena Williams’ dream of equalling the record of winning 24 Grand Slams by beating her 6-3 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the final of the Australian Open.

Osaka will next play either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova in the title clash.