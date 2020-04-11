Naseer Hussain talks about Dhoni’s retirement

Former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s cricketing career has been the talk of the town since the 2019 World Cup. The question is whether Dhoni will retire from cricket or play in the Twenty20 World Cup. In the 13th edition of the IPL, Dhoni would have made a comeback in cricket. However, the epicenter was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued. So what will be Dhoni’s future?

In the midst of all this, former England captain and cricket legend Nasir Hussain has made a big statement. “Let no one pressure Dhoni to retire from cricket,” he said. If Dhoni retires with that in mind, everything will be over. You can’t bring Dhoni back even if you want to.

Many are questioning whether Dhoni will return to Team India again. This applies not only to Dhoni but to almost all players. From what I have seen from Dhoni, he can still give a lot to the Indian team. Once or twice, Dhoni made the wrong decision on the run chase. An example of this is the World Cup match against England.

But if we look at the total, Dhoni still has cricket. Cricketers like Dhoni are not always available. It’s hard to find a player like him once he’s gone. So he should not be forced to retire so soon. Only Dhoni can decide on his future. ”

Many legendary cricketers have speculated that Dhoni, who has been away from cricket since the World Cup, did well in the IPL and will be re-selected.