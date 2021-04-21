ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଜାକୀର ହୁସେନ୍ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଟାଙ୍କି ଲିକ୍ : ୨୨ ମୃତ

ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ୨୧ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଅଭାବରୁ ୨୨ ଜଣ ମୃତ । ଦେଶରେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଅଭାବର ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖା ଯାଉଛି । ଲୋକମାନେ ନିଜର ପରିଜନଙ୍କୁ ବଞ୍ଚାଇବା ଲାଗି ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ ପାଇଁ ଏଣେ ତେଣେ ଦୌଡୁଥିବାରୁ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ସେଠି ଆଜି ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ନାସିକ୍ ସହରର ଜାକୀର ହୁସେନ୍ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଏକ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଟାଙ୍କି ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ୨୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନ କହିବା ଅନୁସାରେ ଟାଙ୍କି ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଯିବାରୁ ଅତି କମରେ ୩୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ପାଇଁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସପ୍ଲାଇ ବନ୍ଦ ହୋଇ ଯାଇଥିଲା । ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟରରେ ଥିବା ୨୩ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୨୨ ଜଣ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁୁ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଯେତେବେଳେ ହେଲା ସେହି ସମୟରେ ୧୭୧ ଜଣ ରୋଗୀ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ଭିତରେ ଥିଲେ । ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଲିିକ୍ ହେହବା ପରେ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ଅନ୍ୟ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ସ୍ତାନ୍ତରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜେଶ ଟୋପେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି ଏବେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ ଲିକ୍ ଉପରେ କାବୁ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp

