ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଜାକୀର ହୁସେନ୍ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଟାଙ୍କି ଲିକ୍ : ୨୨ ମୃତ

ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ୨୧ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଅଭାବରୁ ୨୨ ଜଣ ମୃତ । ଦେଶରେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଅଭାବର ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖା ଯାଉଛି । ଲୋକମାନେ ନିଜର ପରିଜନଙ୍କୁ ବଞ୍ଚାଇବା ଲାଗି ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ ପାଇଁ ଏଣେ ତେଣେ ଦୌଡୁଥିବାରୁ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ସେଠି ଆଜି ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ନାସିକ୍ ସହରର ଜାକୀର ହୁସେନ୍ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଏକ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଟାଙ୍କି ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ୨୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନ କହିବା ଅନୁସାରେ ଟାଙ୍କି ଲିକ୍ ହୋଇଯିବାରୁ ଅତି କମରେ ୩୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ପାଇଁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସପ୍ଲାଇ ବନ୍ଦ ହୋଇ ଯାଇଥିଲା । ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟରରେ ଥିବା ୨୩ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୨୨ ଜଣ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁୁ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଯେତେବେଳେ ହେଲା ସେହି ସମୟରେ ୧୭୧ ଜଣ ରୋଗୀ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ଭିତରେ ଥିଲେ । ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଲିିକ୍ ହେହବା ପରେ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ଅନ୍ୟ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ସ୍ତାନ୍ତରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜେଶ ଟୋପେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି ଏବେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ ଲିକ୍ ଉପରେ କାବୁ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

